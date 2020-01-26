Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,466.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,386.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,264.67. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.