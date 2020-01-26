TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

