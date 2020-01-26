Trident Group (TRDT) Trading 50% Lower Over Last Week

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trident Group Profile

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

