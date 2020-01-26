Trinity Network Credit Hits 1-Day Volume of $281.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $436,370.00 and $281.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bibox, Kucoin and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

