Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $981,385.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

