Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triple-S Management an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTS shares. ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $430.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia acquired 2,782 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $49,630.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Chafey, Jr. acquired 5,375 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,276.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $413,007.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,783 shares of company stock worth $294,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 40,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 64,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 66,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 93,375 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

