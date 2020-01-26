TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Sells C$337,500.00 in Stock

TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$337,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,875.

TriStar Gold stock remained flat at $C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. TriStar Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 million and a P/E ratio of -22.73.

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

