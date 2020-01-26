Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Short Interest Down 30.7% in January

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

TRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of TRTN stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. 206,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. Triton International has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Triton International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Vestar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 2,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Triton International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,456,000 after purchasing an additional 348,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 2,471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 154,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 130,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

