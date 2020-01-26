TROY Tops One Day Volume of $1.76 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. TROY has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $1.76 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TROY has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One TROY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.53 or 0.03149096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com.

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

