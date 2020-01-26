TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011894 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC and Crex24. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $139.77 million and $535.32 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 138,898,323 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Zebpay, Koinex, Binance, HitBTC, Crex24, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitso, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, HBUS, Upbit and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.