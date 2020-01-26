Truewealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Truewealth LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.74 and a 12-month high of $319.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

