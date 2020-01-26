Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce sales of $104.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.46 million and the lowest is $104.60 million. Trupanion reported sales of $82.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $383.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.10 million to $383.92 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $464.76 million, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $471.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $20.00 target price on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $125,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,499 shares in the company, valued at $45,217,558.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,004,617 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 165.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 101.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $33.82 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -375.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

