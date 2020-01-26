Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 1,004 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $152.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.97. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

