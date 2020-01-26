Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.71.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total value of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,466.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,386.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,264.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1,025.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

