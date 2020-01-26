Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.