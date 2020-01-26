Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 152.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Management Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $302.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $240.63 and a 52 week high of $305.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

