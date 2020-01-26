Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.87 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

