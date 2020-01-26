Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 1,758 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,587,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $251,000.

VNQ opened at $95.45 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

