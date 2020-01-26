Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,107 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,297,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.