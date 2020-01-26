Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 895 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $162.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.26. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $163.90.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.