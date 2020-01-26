TTC (TTC) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. TTC has a market capitalization of $11.30 million and approximately $151,079.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TTC has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 849,017,543 coins and its circulating supply is 391,992,387 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.