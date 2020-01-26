Tufton Capital Management Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

BAC opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

