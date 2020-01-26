Tufton Capital Management Sells 344 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 33.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 535,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $195,032,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 175.8% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $323.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.50. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

