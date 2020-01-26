Ubcoin Market (UBC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,060.00

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Ubcoin Market token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, COSS and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ubcoin Market has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Ubcoin Market has a total market capitalization of $438,153.00 and approximately $7,060.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00330608 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011773 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002169 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Token Profile

Ubcoin Market is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en. The official message board for Ubcoin Market is medium.com/@ubcoin.

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubcoin Market should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubcoin Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

