Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

