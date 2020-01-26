UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.61 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $875,044.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

