Unibright Price Tops $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Unibright token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Cryptopia. Unibright has a market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $238,130.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, Cryptopia, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.