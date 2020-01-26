UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $13.93 on Friday. UniCredit has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.