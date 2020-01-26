Unification (UND) Market Capitalization Achieves $508,118.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Unification has a market cap of $508,118.00 and approximately $36,756.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Unification token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. Unification’s official website is unification.com. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

