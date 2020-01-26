Unikoin Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $216.00 (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Unikoin Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, Kucoin and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Unikoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $216.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.19 or 0.03158721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00203152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00125017 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Token Profile

Unikoin Gold’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,847,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unikoin Gold Token Trading

Unikoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, DDEX, Radar Relay and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unikoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

