United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 2,184 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,881,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $144.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

