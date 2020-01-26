United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 6,190 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $43,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

BAC opened at $33.54 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.