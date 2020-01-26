Universa Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $1,055.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. In the last week, Universa has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Universa Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

