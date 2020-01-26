Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $12.46 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $61.80 or 0.00730275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,473.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.07 or 0.03889797 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000440 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,610 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.