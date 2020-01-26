UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Hits $900.91 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00010411 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $900.91 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00652765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007403 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.