Upfiring Price Up 7.9% This Week (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $429,029.00 and $348.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Upfiring

Upfiring launched on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

