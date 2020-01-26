Uquid Coin (UQC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.08 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003555 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDEX and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.51 or 0.05561661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128104 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019402 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Exrates, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, TOPBTC and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

