Uquid Coin (UQC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.00 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003553 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, OOOBTC and IDAX. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 80.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.05605437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00128163 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019917 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OOOBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDAX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

