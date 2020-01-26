USDx stablecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $237,474.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $237,474.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,463.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.96 or 0.03894761 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003317 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00731538 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009634 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

