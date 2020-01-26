USDx stablecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $239,590.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,671.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.19 or 0.04141545 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003077 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00615819 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009499 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

