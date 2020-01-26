VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. VAALCO Energy’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VAALCO Energy an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of EGY opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.30.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,506 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

