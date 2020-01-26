Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $68,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 293.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $243.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $181.62 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

