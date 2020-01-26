Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,163 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 390.0% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 20.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

