Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,815.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

