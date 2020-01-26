Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPM stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

