Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.6% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,518,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,189,000 after buying an additional 1,125,470 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $718,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.