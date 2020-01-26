Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 98,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 101,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 26,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

