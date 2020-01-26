Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:T opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.