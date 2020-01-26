Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

