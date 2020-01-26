Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Raised by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 10.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $79,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,331,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,118,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $127.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

